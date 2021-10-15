SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 205,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 402,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,078,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,332,000 after acquiring an additional 426,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 536,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 177,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 545,920 shares of company stock worth $21,750,831. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.