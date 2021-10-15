SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,669 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,831,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zynga by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after buying an additional 3,069,127 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,118,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,359,000 after buying an additional 3,024,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $14,985,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $545,319.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 635,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,473 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.53 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

