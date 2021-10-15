SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,669 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth about $82,831,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 27.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zynga by 767.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,127 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,118,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,359,000 after buying an additional 3,024,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,985,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $545,319.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 635,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $3,574,195.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,473 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZNGA. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Zynga stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.