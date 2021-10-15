SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.55% of NextCure worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NextCure by 42.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 643,523 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NextCure by 380.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 34.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NextCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $9.10 on Friday. NextCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $251.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.49.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

