SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 973.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 252,621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Verastem worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Verastem by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after buying an additional 6,875,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verastem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after buying an additional 195,672 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Verastem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 354,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 439,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. Verastem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSTM. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.