SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLS opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

