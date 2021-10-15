SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INSP opened at $244.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $264.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -139.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.81.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

