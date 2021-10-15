SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $47,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $179.03 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -165.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

