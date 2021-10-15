SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at $6,909,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Discovery by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 81,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Discovery by 53.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Discovery by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,075,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,149,000 after acquiring an additional 121,062 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

