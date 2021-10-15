SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 10,269 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,978,000 after purchasing an additional 256,965 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,250,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 231,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,949.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,788 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $38.77.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.