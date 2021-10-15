SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 11,477 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 133.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 81.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,110,000 after buying an additional 503,152 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 11.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NYSE:KEX opened at $54.39 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

