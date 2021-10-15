SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 12,316 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 467.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,656,000 after purchasing an additional 228,397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Black Knight by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Black Knight by 10.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after purchasing an additional 42,905 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE BKI opened at $71.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.