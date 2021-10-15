SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,220,167,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $800,752,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,744,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,771,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total value of $863,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,203 shares of company stock worth $10,510,812. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

AXON opened at $179.03 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -165.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

