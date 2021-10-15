SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,087 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of RPT Realty worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $13.89 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

