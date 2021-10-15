SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,730,000 after buying an additional 51,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,372,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,791,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.54.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.63 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

