SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $162.65 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.63.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.96.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925 in the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

