SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 123,119 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.95 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

