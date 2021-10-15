SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,423 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 627.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 41,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 36,071 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Avient by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 578,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

