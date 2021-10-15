SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,335 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,335 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $77.49 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.04.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

