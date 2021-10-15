SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,335 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,335 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after purchasing an additional 544,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 843.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 292,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,052,000 after purchasing an additional 273,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 144.3% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 363,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 214,897 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

