SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,343 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ITT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT opened at $92.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

