SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 57,681 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,584,000 after acquiring an additional 297,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,015,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,292,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 39.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,236,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,273,000 after buying an additional 627,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on REG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

