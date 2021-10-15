SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 59,555 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,555 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

