SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ICU Medical by 32.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,498,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,283,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,870,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in ICU Medical by 13.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 78,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICUI stock opened at $234.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.18 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.37.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.