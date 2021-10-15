SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 22.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 36.5% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 430,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after buying an additional 115,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 25.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 61,296 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 137,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

