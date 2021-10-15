SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 26.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 29,118 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ITT by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in ITT by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

ITT stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

