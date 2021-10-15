Shankar Musunuri Sells 125,000 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shankar Musunuri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocugen alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00.

Ocugen stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,204,141. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ocugen by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after buying an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ocugen by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 1,551,299 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial started coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.