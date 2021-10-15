Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at $3,221,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $764,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $33,848,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $1,491,000.

Shares of DiamondHead stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.86. 33,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,712. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

