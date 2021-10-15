Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 187,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 2.09% of Yunhong International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZGYH. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yunhong International during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Yunhong International during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yunhong International by 235.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 74,092 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Yunhong International by 105.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 36,069 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yunhong International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 111,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yunhong International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZGYH remained flat at $$10.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,606. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. Yunhong International has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.