Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) & Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Critical Comparison

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 80.93% 1.29% 0.38% Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

54.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Singapore Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $220.77 million 7.07 $126.72 million $0.05 624.80 Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.71 $405.70 million N/A N/A

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Risk and Volatility

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Shenandoah Telecommunications has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Singapore Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33 Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.64%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Singapore Telecommunications.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Singapore Telecommunications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

