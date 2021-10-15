Shield Protocol Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.20 million and $52,393.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.13 or 0.00008690 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00067221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00112165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00070903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,003.86 or 0.99861112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.64 or 0.06327456 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.