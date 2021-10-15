SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $158,947.41

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $158,947.41 and $30.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,101.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.49 or 0.06211588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.84 or 0.00305693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $627.39 or 0.01010263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00086985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.42 or 0.00430615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.00314941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.60 or 0.00276315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004661 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

