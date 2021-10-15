Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.80 and last traded at $74.48. 8,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 985,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 2.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 432,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after buying an additional 2,280,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after buying an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after buying an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

