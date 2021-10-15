ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,257,000 after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $196.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.68 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.09 and a 12 month high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,880,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,991.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,713,199. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

