Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAEYY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shop Apotheke Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

OTCMKTS SAEYY remained flat at $$14.97 during trading hours on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.