Shopping One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $46.61 or 0.00075911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $43.25 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00071770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00110753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00070881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,099.77 or 0.99501504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,814.27 or 0.06211575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 927,835 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.