Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Expands By 92.7%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on SKFRY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

SKFRY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. 40,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,587. AB SKF has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.