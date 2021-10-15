Short Interest in ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Decreases By 48.1%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the September 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 392.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $694.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.60.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $179.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Equities analysts expect that ADVA Optical Networking will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

