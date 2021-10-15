Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Drops By 46.3%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 409,600 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 762,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 823,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. AIA Group has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
About AIA Group
