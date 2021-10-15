Short Interest in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Drops By 39.9%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the September 15th total of 219,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.80.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMAL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile
Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services
