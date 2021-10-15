Short Interest in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Drops By 39.9%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the September 15th total of 219,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

