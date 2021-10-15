Short Interest in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Declines By 40.9%

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 13,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE:COLD opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

