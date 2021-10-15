Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Grows By 88.0%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the September 15th total of 88,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APSG. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the third quarter worth $200,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $288,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 115.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APSG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 60,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,055. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

