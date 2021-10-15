Short Interest in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Expands By 80.0%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACTD stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

