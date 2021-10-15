Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Expands By 86.6%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the September 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 703,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

ARDC remained flat at $$16.52 during midday trading on Friday. 57,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,397. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

