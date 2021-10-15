Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Drops By 45.5%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the September 15th total of 280,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Atlantic American by 28.6% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic American by 22.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic American by 48.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic American during the first quarter worth $178,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

AAME opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.20. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.46 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 3.57%.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.