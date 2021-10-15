Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Increases By 88.2%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AEXAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale set a $10.34 price target on shares of Atos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Atos stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Atos has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

