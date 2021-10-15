Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Rises By 85.4%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,610,000 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the September 15th total of 20,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,962,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,772. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

