Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Rises By 79.8%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the September 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 579.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of BDRFF stock remained flat at $$106.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.65. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $99.71 and a 52-week high of $124.80.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

