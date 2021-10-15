Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Drops By 40.6%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BZLFY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,369.50.

Get Bunzl alerts:

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.92%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.