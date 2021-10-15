Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Decreases By 40.9%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. Centrica has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.